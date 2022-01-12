Matthew Murphy, an Asplundh Tree Expert employee, turns old Christmas trees into mulch on Saturday, Jan. 8, outside Rock Ledge Ranch near Garden of the Gods as part of El Paso County’s TreeCycle program. A $5 donation was suggested for each tree. The donations help reduce tree waste, create mulch and help support youth development nonprofits in Colorado Springs. Tree drop-offs and donations are still being accepted at Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St., through Jan. 30. Visit from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.
Colorado Open Lands and San Isabel Land Protection Trust announced Jan. 3 they have merged effective Dec. 31, sharing the mission of protecting Colorado’s wild and working lands. Together, the two nonprofits have preserved some 640,000 acres.
City Council on Monday deadlocked on appointing Stephannie Fortune to fill the unexpired term of Richard Skorman, who resigned effective Dec. 31 to focus on his businesses (see p. 12).
Manitou Springs will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 13, at City Hall (606 Manitou Ave.) from noon to 6 p.m. The pediatric Pfizer vaccine and regular Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, meaning anyone 5 and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine and anyone over 18 can receive their booster. No health insurance, ID or appointment are required.
Colorado College and UCCS have announced they will require COVID booster vaccinations for all eligible students, faculty and staff during the spring semester. In addition to the booster requirement, Colorado College also requires twice-weekly testing for students, and recommends twice-weekly testing for faculty and staff, KN95 masks in all public indoor spaces, limited indoor social interactions, and no food or drink in classes, meetings or at events.
UFCW Local 7 has announced that their King Soopers strike will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The strike is planned to last three weeks. Negotiations broke down after the UFCW rejected an offer from King Soopers that included signing bonuses, a starting wage of $16 an hour, and wage increases of up to $4.50 per hour in an employee’s first year. The union has accused King Soopers of engaging in numerous unfair labor practices. The labor dispute comes shortly after Kroger (the parent company of King Soopers) — the largest grocery chain in the U.S. — announced a new $1 billion stock buyback program.
