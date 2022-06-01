Dismissed! The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Falcon Stadium and the Air Force Academy during the Academy’s iconic graduation ceremony on May 25. This year, 973 cadets received their diplomas and have been commissioned as 2nd lieutenants in the United States Air Force and Space Force. Three cadets graduated but were not commissioned because of their refusal to get COVID vaccines, which are required under military law. The former cadets may have to pay back tuition costs, which could equal hundreds of thousands of dollars.
City Council President Tom Strand was to announce his bid for Colorado Springs mayor on Memorial Day. Strand, who will finish his second four-year Council term in April 2023, faces four other announced candidates who are vying to succeed John Suthers, who is term limited. They are lawyer Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., businessman Yemi Mobolade and attorney and City Councilor Wayne Williams. The municipal election is scheduled for April 4, 2023.
Platte Avenue would become a one-way street heading east from Wahsatch Avenue to Boulder Street under a plan proposed by the city to purportedly “increase efficiency” and “better harmonize” traffic congestion. The plan calls for one-way westbound traffic to travel on Boulder. UCHealth Memorial Hospital, located on Boulder, has concerns about the proposal’s potential effects on ambulance access to its emergency room, which is the only Trauma I center in the city, The Gazette reported.
Colorado taxpayers are set to receive a $500 tax rebate by September. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law last week establishing a temporary TABOR refund mechanism for the excess state revenues. While the rebate was initially estimated to be closer to $400, an amendment was added that allows the rebates to grow if the overage is greater than expected, which looks increasingly likely.
Get an update on the city’s 30th Street corridor project at a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 2. Find project information at ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet.
Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-107, which authorizes a license plate to commemorate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Besides the standard motor vehicle fees, the plate requires two one-time fees of $25 — one for the highway users tax fund and the other for the licensing services cash fund.