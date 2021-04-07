The city of Colorado Springs, as part of its 150th anniversary celebration, has designated April as “Tree Month.” Among the activities planned are public tree plantings citywide, an Arbor Day celebration, a virtual lecture — “Exploring Our Urban Forest” — presented by the Pioneers Museum and UCCS, and weekly educational content on ColoradoSprings.gov that will feature planting tips and tree care and watering advice from local experts.
President Joe Biden said he intends to appoint Regina Rodriguez to the U.S. District Court in Colorado. If confirmed, she would be the first federal district court judge in Colorado of Asian American descent.
Among the “enhancements” planned at Shoup and Vollmer roads, El Paso County announced April 1 it would install larger stop signs and new reflective “Stop Ahead” signage on the pavement itself. Noting growing numbers of crashes and near misses, the county will draft a Local Road Safety Plan. For more: epcsaferroads.com.
Colorado College will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on May 30 and for the class of 2021 on May 23, both outdoors at Weidner Field downtown. Seating will be limited. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks will be mandatory.
The Internal Revenue Service announced it will automatically refund money beginning in May and continuing through summer to people who filed their tax return reporting unemployment compensation before the recent changes made by the American Rescue Plan.
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will bring theater, dance, music and art classes to outdoor locations across Colorado Springs this summer through a new program called “City as a Venue.” Visit fac.coloradocollege.edu for details.