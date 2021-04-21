The Air Force Academy has increased the number of guests each graduating cadet may invite to the May 26 graduation from three to eight, but noted in a release guests will be assigned seating and ticket trading is banned.
El Paso County’s Department of Human Services chief Julie Krow has been named the 2020 Colorado Human Services Directors Association’s Director of the Year.
Colorado College student Sophie Cardin was named a Harry Truman Scholar. She is studying political thought and philosophy of law and plans to pursue a law degree. She’s the first CC student to be so named since the 1990s.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-CD2, announced $464.7 million is available under the American Rescue Plan for Colorado child care providers to open safely, keep workers on the payroll and lower costs for working families.
The Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) hosted a dog waste cleanup challenge on April 17. The event focused on popular trails in Stratton Open Space, Seven Bridges, Bear Creek Regional Park (East), Blodgett Open Space, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Yucca Flats at Palmer Park. According to TOSC, “When not disposed of properly, pet waste can be carried into local waterways negatively impacting drinking water and aquatic recreation areas while dog waste left in bags along the trails could take over 100 years to decompose.”
The city marked Arbor Day on April 16 by planting seven trees in Soaring Eagles Park. Parks and Recreation workers planted three bur oaks, a pin oak, an Ohio buckeye, a catalpa and a redbud. This April is also Tree Month in Colorado Springs, and the city urges residents and businesses to “make a plan, plant a tree.”