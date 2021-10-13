A lawsuit was filed Oct. 5 against Amazon.com Inc., accusing it of violating Colorado state law by failing to pay warehouse workers for time spent undergoing COVID-19 screenings before clocking in at work, Reuters reported. Jennifer Vincenzetti, who worked at two Amazon warehouses in Colorado Springs, filed the proposed class action in Colorado federal court.
Denver’s Tattered Cover is set to open a Colorado Springs location during the first quarter of next year, in the historic Downtown building at 112 N. Tejon St. once occupied by Zeezo’s. The approximately 8,000-square-foot space near the intersection of Tejon and Kiowa streets will feature a full bookstore, a kids’ zone, and coffee and wine.
Silver Key will launch two new service extensions in Falcon and Peyton. With funding from the El Paso County Economic Development Community Development Block Grant program and in partnership with Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD), Silver Key is initiating two “pop-up” service extension sites in the Falcon/Peyton and Calhan communities.
A section of Airport Road over Spring Creek will close to all traffic starting Thursday, Oct. 14, through the spring of 2022, weather dependent, as the city of Colorado Springs continues work to rebuild the Spring Creek Bridge, which is located in the southeast part of the city. New sidewalks will also be added. Motorists will be detoured at Fountain Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue for east/west access.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was held Oct. 7 for the Interstate 25 and Powers Boulevard interchange. The interchange will improve access to shopping and entertainment options at Polaris Pointe. The privately financed highway improvement project will become fully open to traffic later this month.
The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will offer a discounted holiday parking rate from Nov. 22 to 29 and from Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The regular rate of $7 daily for long-term parking will be reduced to $4 daily. The discount is not redeemable at automated booths.