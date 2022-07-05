Sen. Michael Bennet spoke to his Democratic supporters and primary winners from the Acacia Park bandshell in Downtown Colorado Springs last week. “You cannot give up on this democracy. Because, if you give up on the democracy, failure becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Bennet to the crowd that had gathered closer to the bandshell after a few glitches with the sound system. He brought up several controversial topics, including the Donald Trump presidency, recent gun violence and the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Bennet also used his time to talk about El Paso County’s large Democratic presence, saying it’s bigger than Boulder County’s, a comment that brought a loud cheer from the crowd.
Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips was elected to the American Association of Airport Executives board of directors. AAAE is the world’s largest professional organization representing public-use commercial and general aviation airports.
The popular Manitou Incline hiking trail will be temporarily closed for several events taking place in the coming months, according to a release from the city of Colorado Springs. The Incline will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 for the Barr Trail Mountain Race; 6 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the Pikes Peak Ascent; and all day on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the Pikes Peak Marathon.
The Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs will mark its 60th anniversary with tours on July 16 of three Monument Valley Park gardens the group maintains. See hasgardens.wordpress.com/press-releases.
Savannah Cavanaugh of Beaver Creek has been crowned Miss Colorado 2022 and will have the chance to compete for the title of Miss America at the annual competition in December. According to the Miss America Organization, Cavanaugh sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles during the talent showcase. She’s also focused on raising awareness, in partnership with the American Lung Association, of the importance of lung health and the dangers of tobacco use.
The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and for the first time in over two decades. The team clutched the title after taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday, June 26, ending a two-year championship streak for the Florida team.