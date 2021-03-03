The Broadmoor Community Church Foundation has issued a challenge to faith-based organizations and others to increase donations of food and money to nonprofit organization Westside CARES, in light of increased need due to COVID-19. “The challenge will run through December 31, 2021 and all new and increased gifts up to $10,000 made to Westside CARES during that time period will be matched dollar for dollar by the Broadmoor Community Church Foundation,” reads a news release. Above, church volunteers make a delivery to Westside CARES.
John Geddert, former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach who owned a gym where athletes said they were sexually assaulted by former team doctor Lawrence Nassar, died by suicide Feb. 25 after being charged with human trafficking and sex crimes, The New York Times reported.
President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command, Politico reported Feb. 24. NORAD is the only bi-national military command in the world.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet , D-Colo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Feb. 23 reintroduced their legislation, the Medicare-X Choice Act, which would create a public option by expanding on the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.
Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will be evaluating the Colorado Springs Police Department’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services March 8-9, to determine if CSPD continues to meet CALEA’s standards for law enforcement agencies.
The Salvation Army, which assisted almost 200 families with more than $310,000 in rental and mortgage assistance in El Paso County during the pandemic, according to a news release, has received $2 million from the state of Colorado to continue to fund its rental assistance program in 2021. Apply for rental assistance at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/coehap/Participant.