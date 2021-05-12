About 100 people gathered at City Hall and in Acacia Park on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women. According to data provided by the event organizers, 84.3 percent of Indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime.
University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy, who started July 1, 2019, is on his way out, according to a letter to staff. He cited the “new makeup” of the Board of Regents, which led to “changes in its focus and philosophy.”
Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a $5.3 billion transportation bill, Senate Bill 21-260, May 4 that would gather revenue from fees on gasoline, food delivery and other sources to fund road and bridge projects across the state. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he supports the bill.
The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting large caliber live-fire training at Fort Carson until May 20.
The Colorado Sun announced May 3 it has partnered with a new nonprofit, National Trust for Local News, to purchase 24 suburban newspapers in the Denver metro area.
North Cheyenne Canyon Road, the main road through North Cheyenne Cañon Park, will be closed for construction Monday through Friday through May 28. Gold Camp Road from the northern boundary of the park to Helen Hunt Falls will also be closed during the same time, with limited access.
This winter Inside Out Youth Services partnered with The Place to utilize Inside Out’s physical location as a drop-in center for homeless youths. According to Inside Out, 124 young people took advantage of the drop-in center, and 35 young people who used the drop-in center exited homelessness.