Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Storm will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Massachusetts-based nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and Pam and Ed Quinn of Colorado Springs. Delivery is expected in about two months, CSPD said in a news release. Each vest is valued at between $1,744 and $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty, CSPD said.
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation announced Oct. 27 the award of $1.5 million in grants to 23 organizations serving El Paso and/or Teller counties in areas of housing, education, employment and economic stability, which it described as “social determinants of health.” The foundation is funded with money from UCHealth’s lease of Memorial Hospital from the city.
Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition awarded the city of Colorado Springs the Kathy Vincent Award for Effective Communication for being the first city in the nation to create and publish a Transition Plan for Web Accessibility which will make electronic communications accessible to all.
After 18 years of leadership, Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, has announced her intention to retire. Cowart will continue to lead PPRM until her successor is selected.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will return on Nov. 26 after a hiatus of nearly two years due to pandemic restrictions and union negotiations. They will perform The Nutcracker alongside the Oklahoma City Ballet.
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners has signed on to the Colorado Opioids Settlement Memorandum of Understanding. Early estimates indicate Colorado will receive over $300 million to combat the opioid epidemic. Of that, El Paso County is projected to receive approximately $1 million to $1.6 million a year as part of the El Paso/Teller region, and an additional $100,000 a year in direct local government payments.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer will be the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s new president and CEO, taking over from Dirk Draper, who announced his retirement in May. Reeder Kleymeyer is coming to the Springs from Ohio, where she most recently founded JRK Executive Strategies, her own consulting practice. She’ll join Draper at the chamber from Nov. 29 to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement at the end of the year, and will take the helm on Jan. 1, 2022.