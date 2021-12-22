Dozens of volunteers laid wreaths at veteran gravesites at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18. Wreaths Across America, an organization founded in 2007, decorates headstones at cemeteries nationwide — last year, 1.7 million wreaths were placed on graves, recreating a tradition that originated at Arlington National Cemetery. For the third year in a row, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center partnered with Wreaths Across America, but the practice has become controversial. The Military Religious Freedom Foundation notes not all deceased veterans were Christians, yet the wreaths, a symbol of Christmas and Christianity, are placed on all veterans’ graves. MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein says, “It’s supposed to be ‘Wreaths Across America’ not ‘Grief Across America’!” He says the nonprofit has received a “flood” of requests to stop the laying of wreaths on graves of those who were not Christians. “To unilaterally place such a Christmas wreath on the grave of a deceased veteran whose family did not request it ... is unquestionably a repulsive act of desecration by the prejudiced, ethically disinterested, and fecklessly ignorant,” Weinstein says.
The State Board of Health extended an emergency rule requiring health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which impacts all licensed health care entities, requiring them to mandate their employees, direct contractors and support staff who interact with individuals receiving or seeking medical care to be vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show nationally, nursing home staff are vaccinated at a 75.9 percent rate. Colorado nursing home staff are more than 93 percent vaccinated.
The Air Force Academy will break ground after the 2022 football season to overhaul the east side of Falcon Stadium with a $10 million gift from Jack and Vianne Kucera. Jack is a 1978 Academy grad.
The ACLU of Colorado won a victory on Dec. 16 when the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled its lawsuit against Teller County can continue. The lawsuit seeks to bar the Sheriff’s Office from contracting with the Immigration and Customs Service to incarcerate undocumented persons.
El Paso County marked the first anniversary on Dec. 14 of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses being given to UCHealth Memorial Hospital health care workers. Since then, nearly 1 million shots have been given in the county, yet only 61 percent of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The Center for Strategic Ministry (CSM) — current operator of Westside Community Center — is the center’s recommended operator going forward, after completion of the request for proposal (RFP) process. The RFP evaluation committee determined the CSM proposal best met the goal of providing a vibrant and financially viable community center that offers substantial and sustained benefits to Colorado Springs residents. The committee included Westside community residents and representatives from the City’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department. “The proposals we received were rated using a number of criteria, including project approach and proposed programming,” said Kim King, recreation and administration manager in a news release. CSM will operate under its current contract into 2022 so services continue while the new operational agreement is finalized.
The herd of weed-eating cashmere goats has returned to Bear Creek Regional Park. The goats arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and will work in the park for approximately 10 days. Nearly 500 goats will eat brush and weeds to perform organic weed control on 20 acres of the park surrounding the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden. Lani Malmberg and her son Donny Benz, co-owners of Goat Green LLC, manage the herd. “The goats prefer the dry vegetation first — leaves, weeds and brush,” Lani said in a news release. “They’re browsers, not grazers like cows, and will only eat the green grass as a last resort. They like the dry prickly things and the herd will eat two to three tons a day. What they eat, they recycle — pure organic fertilizer — back into the soil. Plus, their 2,000 hooves work the soil, aerating and mulching as they go.”
