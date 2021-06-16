The new Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center is preparing to open to the public on June 24. “We spent a lot of time really organizing it,” said Alan Reed, a principal with GWWO Architects. “I think it will be much cleaner looking, and certainly going into the building, the first view from the top of the stairs is a wonderful view. The north overlook is incredible. We spent a lot of time thinking about those places where people could get by themselves and experience the peak alone. That’s what’s magical about this place.” The Pikes Peak Visitors Center project was funded in part by public/private partnership. “I’m impressed with the partnership that’s happened between all the different entities to make this happen in a way that is respectful of the environment, respectful of Indigenous people, respectful of the city of Colorado Springs,” said District 5 City Councilor Nancy Henjum after touring the new facility.
Request for proposals are due July 7 for a city study about possible locations for an Amtrak Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Station. The study will “identify suitable and feasible” sites within the freight railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Interstate 25 corridor.
Amazon announced June 9 it would hire more than 2,500 workers for its 3.5-million-square-foot facility near Colorado Springs Airport, The Gazette reported. An earlier figure pegged hiring at 1,000.
A new study by iSeeCars reported used car prices in Colorado Springs in April increased by 15.8 percent, or $3,834 in the last year, due largely to a microchip shortage. Nationally, prices have risen 16.8 percent.
Mountain Metro began service to Colorado Springs Airport on June 13. The express Route 37 starts at Hancock Plaza, 2810 S Academy Blvd., and finishes at COS. The route makes a single stop at Integration Loop near South Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway between destinations. Find more info at coloradosprings.gov/mountain-metro.
The City Auditor’s Office found five “observations,” which generally mean problems, when auditing the city’s Information Technology processes and controls but refused to disclose any information, saying disclosure could be “contrary to the public interest” in maintaining secure IT systems. The audit results were released this month.
Community members from across the Pikes Peak region gathered at Hillside Gardens on June 10 to celebrate the life of activist and musician Jonathan Ellis, better known as Iggy Igloo. Iggy died June 1 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. For more about the life and times of Iggy Igloo, see this week’s Reverb.