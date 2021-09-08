Drivers slowed, some coming to a stop at the main gate at Fort Carson, to gaze at the 13 pairs of boots, representing the 13 U.S. service members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week during the final days of a mass airlift. Each pair of boots, representing “boots on the ground,” had a bouquet of flowers, an American flag, a photo and placard with each fallen soldier’s name on it, a can of beer and black ribbon wrapped around it. A penny was placed next to each pair of boots signifying the tradition of a visitor paying their respects to a fallen soldier. The memorial was set up by spouses of soldiers stationed at the Army base. Approximately 2,300 military service members have died during the 20-year war, the longest in American history.
A change in federal guidance means Coloradans no longer must produce their Social Security card at Division of Motor Vehicle offices. They can just provide their number, which will be verified by DMV workers. This affects those applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Sept. 2 that based on a state controller’s revenue report, Coloradans will receive a rebate check and an income tax cut from 4.55 percent to 4.5 percent. The rebate on single returns will average $69, while those filing jointly will receive $166 on average.
Coloradans will be able to use an app to carpool with others, legally, come October. Previously, carpool app companies had been subject to the same regulations as Uber and Lyft — and would have had to register with the Colorado Department of Revenue and Public Utilities Commission and pay an annual fee of $111,250 to operate. Under the new law, HB21-1076, carpool app companies must register with the Colorado Department of Transportation starting Oct. 1.
According to the website quotewizard.com, overall women pay more for car insurance than men. On average, young men pay much more for car insurance than young women. This is because car insurance providers find men to be riskier drivers than women, especially when they are younger. When they are older, women start to pay slightly higher rates. In Colorado, women pay $77 more for car coverage than men; that’s the sixth-highest gender disparity in the nation.
At the Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park, Mayor John Suthers will help welcome home Colorado Springs-based Tokyo 2020 Olympians and Paralympians on Monday, Sept. 6, during the morning balloon launch. “Colorado Springs is the epicenter of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements, and that is most clearly seen in the number of athletes who live and train here in Colorado Springs,” said Suthers. “It is an honor to have so many Team USA athletes in our midst, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Labor Day Lift Off.”
Nunn Construction opened the doors of Robson Arena last week for an early tour of the new home of the Colorado College Tiger Hockey team. Among other features, the home team’s locker room is watched over by a backlit Tiger logo and each stall contains CC logo skate hooks and padded seats for the athletes. Robson will open its doors to the public for a 6 p.m. faceoff Oct. 2 as the Tigers take on the Air Force Falcons in an exhibition game. CC’s first official game of the new season will be against the St. Lawrence Saints on Oct 8. Find more info at cctigers.com.