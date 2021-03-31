Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of murder.
National Guard Capt. Alan Kennedy filed a lawsuit March 30 in federal court alleging violation of his First Amendment rights after he was punished for attending a May 30 Black Lives Matter protest in Denver. Defendants include Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker will host a series of virtual town hall meetings in April to help the public better understand how property values are assessed. For more information, go to assessor.elpasoco.com.
Garden of the Gods Club was featured in Travel & Leisure magazine as one of 11 female-owned hotels and resorts in the world. The feature was in honor of Women’s History Month.
The Colorado State Forest Service honored Rose Banzhaf, Woodland Park, as Volunteer of the Year and Eric Howell with Colorado Springs Utilities as its Partner of the Year for 2020.
City Council approved an electric rate increase of $7 through April 2022 for a typical residential customer effective April 1. The rate hike is meant to recapture fuel costs associated with the mid-February snowstorm.