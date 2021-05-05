Workers in Colorado Springs celebrated May Day in Acacia Park last Saturday. The event featured speakers, live music and a march down Tejon Street to Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office to urge his continued support for the PRO Act, which expands various labor protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace. Marchers also stopped outside the Pioneers Museum and discussed the history of labor in Colorado, including the Cripple Creek Miner’s Strike of 1894 and the Ludlow Massacre.
Colorado Springs Airport enplaned 57,758 passengers in March, representing a 67 percent increase over March 2020 and a 4.6-percent drop from March 2019.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is competing for “Best Zoo in North America” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. Its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit also is competing for “Best Exhibit in North America.” Cast votes until May 24. USA Today has also nominated the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame for its 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice award for Best New Museum. The museum previously won the USA Today contest for Best New Attraction of 2020. The public can cast their vote for their choice at 10best.com.
The Downtown Partnership has launched an online source for job openings at restaurants, retailers and other storefront businesses in the city center at DowntownCS.com/hiring. More than 30 downtown businesses are on the site, which will be updated regularly.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has joined forces with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets easier.
House Bill 21-1251 passed the Judiciary Committee April 28. The bill would curtail the use of the sedative drug ketamine in non-hospital settings and was partly inspired by the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora after he was injected. Local resident Hunter Barr died Sept. 25, 2020, after being given a double dose. The bill is bound for the House.
Prosecutor in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Margaret Vellar is a finalist for a judgeship in the 10th Judicial District, Pueblo. Other finalists are Steven Laman and Timothy O’Shea. The vacancy is created by the planned retirement of Judge Kim Karn on July 1.