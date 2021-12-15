The Grand Valley State women’s soccer team celebrate their 3-2 double overtime win against Saint Rose during the NCAA Division II National Championship game Dec. 11 at Weidner Field. Later in the day, Cal State LA defeated Charleston 1-0 to capture the men’s NCAA Division II championship. Home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Weidner Field will continue to host sports, concerts and other community events. Weidner Field and Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena are the two newest sports venues in Downtown Colorado Springs.
The I-25 South Gap Express Lanes opened to traffic Dec. 10. Motorists are urged enter and exit at designated points, and not to cross the solid white lines or use the express lanes for passing. Tolls are temporarily waived.
SocialCatfish.com released a study showing Colorado ranks 13th in the nation for people targeted with romance scams in 2020, costing residents $11.8 million. The number of victims and money lost is likely much higher but many don’t report being a scam victim.
Raises for City Attorney Wynetta Massey, City Auditor Jacqueline Rowland and City Council Administrator Emily Evans were expected to be approved by City Council on Dec. 14. Based on an annual salary review required by city code, the 3 percent raises would boost Massey’s pay to $219,138 a year, Rowland’s to $188,670, and Evans’ to $125,715.
Rep. Andy Pico (R-HD16) has filed to run for the House District 22 seat, according to documents available on TRACER, Colorado’s campaign finance portal. Due to redistricting, local politicians will be running for new seats in 2022. Like Pico, a former District 6 City Councilor, District 1 City Councilor Dave Donelson has filed to run as a Republican for the House District 16 seat. District 4 City Councilor Yolanda Avila has filed as a Democrat to run for the Senate District 11 seat, joining Rep. Tony Exum (D-HD17) who has also filed to run.
El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) announced that 11 new members recently graduated from its annual training academy and were recognized during a small graduation ceremony at EPCSAR’s Rescue Base. The graduation marks the successful completion of an intense 12 weeks of training that prepares candidate members to become effective search and rescue technicians with capabilities in complex, multi-system rescues and suburban, rural and mountain searches. “It is a pleasure to welcome El Paso County’s newest search and rescue team members,” said Harland Baker, president of EPCSAR, in a news release.