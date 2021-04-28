Newly elected members of Colorado Springs City Council took the oath of office on April 20 at the Pioneers Museum. Members later elected new leadership. Tom Strand will serve as Council president, and Richard Skorman as president pro tem. Wayne Williams was elected to chair the Colorado Springs Utilities Board, and Mike O’Malley will serve as vice chair.
On April 23, former President Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule went into effect in Colorado, stripping some 25,000 miles of streams, rivers and wetlands of Clean Water Act protections due to an appeals court lifting an earlier stay preventing the rule from becoming effective.
The 2020 Census has determined that Colorado will gain its eighth seat in the House of Representatives, media outlets reported April 26. The boundaries for the new district have yet to be determined.
Inside Out Youth Services and Pikes Peak Safe at Schools Coalition observed the Day of Silence with a demonstration in front of City Hall on April 23. The Day of Silence is described by founding organization GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) as “a national student-led demonstration where LGBTQ students and allies all around the country — and the world — take a vow of silence to protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ people in schools.”
Pikes Peak Community College students voted last week to permanently support the Green Campus Fee which supports the college’s efforts to foster a culture of resource conservation, social equity, and environmental stewardship.
Woodland Park City Councilor Jim Pfaff announced his resignation in an April 16 Facebook post. In the resignation video, Pfaff called out community members he claimed harassed him during his time on the City Council. Pfaff was threatened with recall attempts during his tenure, but no formal petitions were ever circulated.
Manitou Springs’ Colorado Wine Festival returns Aug. 28 and 29 at Memorial Park. Buy tickets starting May 1 at manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival. Each day offers two sessions.