Theatreworks performed William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Deerfield Hills Community Center on Thursday, June 24. The performance is part of the Theatreworks Free-For-All program, which provides no-cost performances for communities throughout the Pikes Peak region. Caitlin Lowans, artistic director for Theatreworks, said the goal of the program is to provide enriching arts experiences for everyone. “The idea is that theater not only exists in the special, reserved places we’ve agreed are set aside for art, but also that theater and art can and should exist embedded in the community, in centers and places that are already exciting for the community for lots of different reasons,” she said. For more information on the Free-For-All performances, visit tinyurl.com/282zv3ee.
Construction will limit travel to the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center until the end of July. Most visitors are required to board a free shuttle from Devils Playground. The 35 available parking spots at the summit are reserved for vehicles carrying people with disabilities and children in car seats. Pets and bicycles are not allowed on the shuttle, which runs every 15-20 minutes. Shuttle service will not be available on July 13 and 19.
The Colorado Department of Transportation began work June 24 to improve the safety and accessibility of Powers Boulevard/Colorado Highway 21 between Mile Point 149 and 151 at Research Parkway. Work will consist of replacing the current intersection with a diverging diamond Interchange and constructing an overpass for Powers Boulevard/Colorado Highway 21 traffic. In addition, the project will include new pavement on 3 miles of CO 21 and add pedestrian/bicycle enhancements to improve access to schools in the area.
The El Paso County Highway Advisory Commission is seeking a volunteer to represent District 5, located in the center of the county. Applications are due July 6. Commission members review and comment on management and operation of the Transportation Division and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners and Public Works department. Learn more at tinyurl.com/EPCO-Transpo.
Beginning July 3 and continuing each weekend through Oct. 3, Bustang will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center. Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or, with a valid Rocky Mountain National Park pass, catch a free bus to the Bear Lake Park & Ride. A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person. Visit ridebustang.com/estes-park for more information.
Spc. Maura Spence, a Katy, Texas native and an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, won first place in the Miss Colorado 2021 pageant on June 8.
District 3 El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf (in suit) took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly installed pickleball courts at Bear Creek Regional Park on June 26. The 12 new courts are for public use and league play for what The Economist describes as the “fastest growing sport in the country.” The courts were made possible by donations from El Pomar Foundation and members of the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association.