Fruitcakes were flying across Memorial Park on Jan. 29 during the annual Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss. A smallish but determined gathering of locals — and the occasional tourist — gave it their best shot, tossing the beloved/loathed holiday dessert as far as they could. The annual January event started in 1996 and has become an iconic gathering. Leftover fruitcakes are donated to the Smokebrush farm as a treat for the chickens and pigs. Additionally, some folks brought non-perishable food for the Manitou Springs Food Pantry instead of cash, to pay for a chance to launch a fruitcake.
Downtown Winterfest, kicking off the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Activities include free admission to parts of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, appearances by past Olympians, a Jumbotron showing highlights from Beijing, live music and a beer garden. See coloradospringssports.org.
Manitou Springs has achieved a Class 7 ranking through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which results in a 15 percent reduction in flood insurance premiums for residents.
The city of Colorado Springs will accept off-cycle applications for funding for 2022 events by the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax. Application deadline is March 1. Apply at ColoradoSprings.gov/LART.
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently awarded Pine Creek High School band and orchestra teacher Kate Margrave with the 2021 NSHSS Educator of the Year award for her hard work and dedication to her students. Margrave started a class for her significant support needs students who joined her band and orchestra classes to listen, but were not participating. In this class, she teaches them music appreciation, beginning music skills and life skills. These students are now able to play instruments and incorporate movement to retain information throughout the year. She says some students in the class are nonverbal but can keep a steady beat and write their own music through different forms of notation. Margrave also serves as the second vice president of the Colorado Bandmasters Association and started a program to help support band directors, regardless of teaching experience.
Last week, Colorado Springs City Council expanded an ordinance prohibiting anyone from sitting or lying on public sidewalks. Since 2016, the law has applied to the city’s Downtown core and part of Old Colorado City. The boundaries of the law will now apply farther south to Cheyenne Road, and north to Cache La Poudre Street. Offenders could receive fines of up to $500 or jail sentences of up to 90 days. Critics have said the law criminalizes homelessness and unfairly targets the city’s homeless residents.
A billboard with a giant picture of Jackie Robinson seemingly floats above Downtown Colorado Springs. Next to the iconic photograph are the words “Here’s to you Mr. Robinson.” The billboard is sponsored by PassItOn.com, a nonprofit organization that shares positive public announcements and messages. The timely message coincides with Black History Month, which runs through February and first was celebrated in 1976. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrate Black history.
