Descendants of Colorado native cutthroat trout plucked from Hayden Creek near Salida during the Hayden Pass Fire in 2016 will be released in South Ruxton Creek and the north fork of French Creek in Teller and El Paso counties in coming weeks, federal forestry officials announced.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum snared the design award of excellence from the Colorado chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Anderson Mason Dale Architects, Denver, served as the architect of record.
The Fine Arts Center now requires all visitors 3 years and older to wear masks in all indoor spaces. Those 12 and older need to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival.
The Feast of Saint Arnold presented $40,000 to Westside CARES on Sept. 24.
According to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CD3) used $6,650 worth of campaign funds for personal expenses such as rent and utilities. Boebert reimbursed the campaign for the payments, which were described as “personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error” in FEC filings.
Colorado expects to receive around 1,500 Afghan evacuees over the next year. The state expects most of the Afghans who come to Colorado to be resettled in the metro Denver area, where a large Afghan population already lives. During a Sept. 25 town hall, Rep. Tim Geitner (R-HD19) said 10 percent of the evacuees will come to El Paso County.
Coloradans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see their monthly benefits increase beginning Oct. 1. The change will reflect a 21 percent increase from the base calculation from pre-pandemic levels. This means the amount households receive, excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief, will go up by an average of $36.24 per person per month, or $1.19 per day. The new maximum benefit will rise to $835 a month for a family of four.