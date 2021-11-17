Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain recognized Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff Nov. 11 after the zoo received an “extremely rare” clean accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It was only the fourth time in the history of the AZA that an organization received a clean report. That accomplishment means no major or minor concern was reported. Additionally, the zoo earned its seventh consecutive 5-year AZA accreditation.
El Paso County Board of Health shied away from adopting a resolution encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 10 after dozens of opponents rallied against the move, news outlets reported.
Amidst a statewide surge in infections which could potentially overwhelm Colorado hospitals, Gov. Jared Polis defied federal guidelines last week to issue an order allowing all Colorado residents 18 and up to receive COVID-19 booster shots, provided they received their vaccines at least six months ago. For more information, go to covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-booster-eligibility.
Research Parkway closed Nov. 15 for two months from the west side of Powers Boulevard to Channel Drive to allow construction of a diverging diamond interchange.
As November is National Family Caregivers Month, the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging recognized 620,000 family caregivers in the state who provide the equivalent of $7.8 billion in care annually. Reach the Caregiver Support Center at 719-886-7526.
Colorado Springs City Council is seeking to fill Richard Skorman’s District 3 seat, which expires in April 2023. Following this 15-month appointment, a two-year term for District 3 will appear on the April 2023 Municipal Election ballot. Beginning in April 2025, the District 3 seat will resume on the standard four-year election cycle. Interested District 3 applicants must be 25 years of age or older on the date of appointment, a resident of Colorado Springs for one year immediately preceding appointment, a citizen of the United States, and live in Council District 3. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Visit tinyurl.com/e3tww9xb for more information.
The Colorado Supreme Court approved the final state house and state senate congressional and legislative maps. According to the Colorado Constitution, the plans will be filed with the Secretary of State no later than Dec. 29. Find more information at tinyurl.com/3mhyuhds.