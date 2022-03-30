Old signage was revealed during renovations to a former Subway restaurant at the intersection of Bijou and Tejon streets in Downtown Colorado Springs. Just behind the temporary wooden partition is a mural, capturing a moment when the building was a popular ice cream and burger joint, known as Barthels, that opened in the 1920s and was operational until the ’70s. The telephone number ME 2 7820 is listed for the former eatery. Barthels was a popular hangout for students who attended Colorado Springs High School, now Palmer High School. It started out as a candy shop and eventually turned into a place to grab a Cherry Coke or a chocolate milkshake while checking out the tunes on the jukebox. The former Subway is planned to become another eatery, Dos Dos, from the Dos Santos Tacos restaurant group.
After passing the Colorado Senate in a party-line vote of 20-15, the Reproductive Health Equity Act (HB 22-1279) is headed to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis, where it is expected to be signed into law. All 20 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, with 15 Republicans voting against. The bill is intended to safeguard abortion rights in Colorado in the event the United States Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Colorado, in 1967, became the first state to decriminalize abortion in cases of rape or incest, or in which pregnancy would lead to permanent physical disability of the woman.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, the largest in PPRM’s 106-year history. The agency said in a release the gift provides support for “a sustainable future serving local communities as well as the anticipated wave of patients fleeing restrictive abortion care bans from across the country.”
El Paso County plans to open the Santa Fe Open Space on April 7 at 10 a.m. just north of Colorado Springs. The county bought 60 acres of ranch land on the south slope of Ben Lomand Mountain near Palmer Lake in May 2017 with the goal of creating an open space for users of the adjacent New Santa Fe Regional Trail.
ABC News reported the Outdoor Retailer trade show that moved from Utah to Denver in 2018 will move back to Utah. The retail show’s operator, Emerald X, announced the intended move on March 23. Despite threats from major retailers to boycott the show due to claims of the state’s substandard environmental record, the company told stakeholders it can better promote the outdoor recreation industry from its Utah headquarters.
Taste of Brasil, a small family-run restaurant on Garden of the Gods Road, was forced to close after a driver smashed their car into the building last Monday evening, March 21, destroying much of the dining area — then drove off. The owner, Alex Da Silva, has set up a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/help-taste-of-brasil-continue-spreading-the-love. The search for the hit-and-run suspect is ongoing.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has recently opened the first Chipotlane drive-thru location in Colorado Springs. Located off Interquest and Voyager parkways and just across the street from New Life Church, the restaurant will allow customers to pick up digital food orders without leaving their cars. The city’s newest Chipotle joins several other popular fast-food restaurants on the Northside of the city, to include In-N-Out Burger and the recently opened Texas-based Whataburger.