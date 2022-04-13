Entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited the Air Force Academy last week as the distinguished speaker for the Ira C. Eaker Lecture at the Academy’s Arnold Hall. In addition to talking about space exploration and blowing up rocket engines, Musk had lunch with staff members and the cadet wing at the Mitchell Hall Dining Facility. Musk spoke of the connection between military and commercial space interests. Cadets presented Musk with their research in artificial intelligence for drones, autonomous systems, rocket cargo and policy on colonization. Musk made major headlines recently when he became Twitter’s biggest investor followed by a decision not to join the company’s board of directors.
El Paso County Public Health has revamped its COVID-19 dashboard to be updated weekly on Tuesdays. Citizens can still track cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine data at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid19data-dashboard.
Speak a language other than English? The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like you to volunteer to help translate conversations between deputies and citizens and handle other duties. Apply by April 22 to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
A Fair Housing Rights workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the Southeast YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive. The city’s Community Development Division is hosting. Lessons will include how laws protect against discrimination.
State Rep. Ron Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters prevailed at the state GOP assembly on Saturday in Colorado Springs. Hanks will face Joe O’Dea, who petitioned onto the primary ballot, and Peters will face Pam Anderson, who petitioned on, and Mike O’Donnell, who snagged adequate assembly votes. Greg Lopez took top line for governor and will face Heidi Ganahl. Both were voted onto the ballot at the assembly.
The city of Manitou Springs will introduce new progressive parking rates starting May 15. The hourly rate for a downtown parking space will increase the longer a vehicle remains parked in a spot. The new rates will start at $2 per hour for hours 1-3 from May 1-Sept. 30. Hours 4-5 will cost $5 per hour, and hours 6 and above will cost $10 per hour. These rates will apply seven days a week during the summer and on weekends year round. During the off season, Oct. 1-April 30 on Monday-Thursday, rates will drop to $1.50 per hour for hours 1-3, $2 per hour for hours 4-5 and $5 per hour for hours 6 and above.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and his wife Janet took a tour of the Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center facility last week, the first of its kind in Colorado. Safe Passage is an accredited children’s advocacy center that delivers hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The center’s partners include Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit, El Paso County Department of Human Services, UCHealth, The Family Center and Kidpower Colorado. Safe Passage serves over 1,000 children a year in El Paso and Teller counties and has helped more than 400 children and caregivers so far in 2022.