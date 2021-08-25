The ProRodeo Hall of Fame hosted the 23rd Rodeo Clown Reunion on Aug. 6. The reunion of retired rodeo clowns, bull fighters and barrel men takes place every other year. Forty-three retired rodeo clowns from across the country took part in the reunion and gave a variety of demonstrations, including trick roping, magic acts, stick horse races and juggling. “We have been wanting to host this reunion for a few years now,” said Kent Sturman, director of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. “There is so much talent among these rodeo performers. It [was] a lot of fun to see the acts of years ago brought back to life.”
El Paso County has seen the second highest growth in home values over the past five years in Colorado, at 62.66 percent, SmartAsset.com reports. Pueblo County ranks first at 67.41 percent.
Application deadline is Sept. 17 for a $500 grant from the Council of Neighbors and Organizations and Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region program for a neighborhood art project. Go to cscono.org for rules.
Michael Christiano starts Sept. 27 as director of visual arts and museum at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. He will lead strategic direction and oversee exhibitions at the museum and guide community and CC campus projects. He comes from the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.
Apply by Sept. 12 to serve on the Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees at ppld.org/BOT. The appointee will fill the seat held by Cathy Grossman, whose second term expires Dec. 31.
The Colorado Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions will have a public meeting for Congressional District 5 at noon at the Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus Theater,5675 S. Academy Blvd. The commissions are drawing Colorado’s congressional and state legislative districts in 2021.
Starting Aug. 23, Manitou Springs is requiring masks for all indoor public spaces. According to a news release, “This order will also require the use of a face covering in all indoor public areas within Manitou Springs, given certain exceptions. A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing services.”