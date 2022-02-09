Paralympic medalist John Register (right) and Olympic fan Susan Imhoff kick off the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing as part of Winter Fest at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum on Feb. 5. Snow was still melting following a major winter storm that hit the region, but that did little to deter a steady stream of sports fans who filtered in and out all day to celebrate and support the competing athletes. The reverberating sound of the band Soul School kept the crowd moving throughout the day. Visitors were treated to a slew of sporting activities, food vendors and opportunities to bump elbows with Olympians including figure skating legend Peggy Fleming.
Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia said Feb. 3 he intends to resign to serve as the special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower & Reserve Affairs) within the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.
City Councilor Wayne Williams, former county commissioner and former secretary of state, kicked off fundraising for his mayoral run on Feb. 2. He will launch his campaign in the second half of 2022, he said. Williams joins a race that already includes former councilor and El Paso County commissioner Darryl Glenn.
Charges won’t be filed against anyone in the Sept. 5 death of Wongel Estifanos, 6, who was killed on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, media reported. She wasn’t buckled in. Ninth Judicial District District Attorney Jefferson Cheney said the office could not find one person or entity responsible. A civil suit is pending.
Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60), who pushes the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, announced on a Feb. 2 episode of the Conservative Daily podcast that he was withdrawing from his lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold to allow county commissioners and clerks to “take the lead on this.” The lawsuit alleges that Griswold allowed election records to be deleted and used incorrectly certified voting machines. Griswold’s office has denied Hanks’ claims and moved for the suit to be dismissed.
Colorado Senate Bill 22-087 seeks to provide all Colorado students free school breakfasts and lunches. Participating school districts would be guaranteed 100% reimbursements for all meals served to students. School districts that choose to participate in a local procurement grant program would receive funds to purchase food from local farms and ranches to make healthy, high-quality meals, and school districts can get funding for equipment and staff training to make from-scratch meals.
Amber Gates helps her dog Clara prep for a Valentine’s Day-themed pet photo shoot during the 5th Valentine’s Day Fair at All Breed Rescue & Training on Feb. 5. If a photo shoot wasn’t your pet’s thing, there were plenty of options including dog-themed vendors and crafts. All Breed Rescue & Training is a nonprofit organization that has been “rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever families for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia” since 1994.
