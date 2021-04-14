Beginning April 24, Colorado customers with phone numbers in the 719 and 970 area codes should start dialing 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
“This is known as a permissive dialing period because if you forget and dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed,” a news release issued by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies said. Beginning Oct. 24, callers in 719 and 970 area codes must dial 10 digits for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed.