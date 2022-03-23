Hair was flying at the Townhouse Lounge in Manitou Springs on Saturday, March 19, for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The fundraising event supports childhood cancer research. Participants, including Mama Bones (above), grabbed a seat in a barber’s chair where brothers Qodi and Ienn Chacon shaved their heads to the sounds of music and a cheering audience. The goal was to raise $25,000, but the event brought in more than $32,000 when all was said and done. St. Baldrick’s is a mashup of “bald” and “St. Patrick’s.” The first head-shaving event was held in 1999 in Manhattan, and St. Baldrick’s Foundation was established in 2004.
A female inmate at the El Paso County jail died in custody on March 17. Found unresponsive in her cell, she died despite life-saving efforts by American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. She was the seventh jail inmate to die in custody here since January 2021. The Sheriff’s Office hadn’t released her identity by the Indy’s press time.
City voters will get a chance to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana later this year after the city’s Title Board approved a ballot title. Proponents now will begin collecting more than 19,000 signatures to secure a spot on the November ballot.
On March 18, President Joe Biden made law a bill introduced by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, to designate Camp Amache, the internment camp that held Japanese-Americans during World War II, as a National Historic Site. The camp is located just west of Granada.
State Democrats introduced Senate Bill 22-153, the Colorado Election Security Act (CESA) March 14. It’s designed to increase safeguards against potential insider threats to voting equipment and election systems, according to Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Republicans immediately called the bill “extreme” and an attempt to “stoke fear and distrust in local elections.”
El Paso County Attorney Diana May was appointed March 18 as a 4th Judicial District Court judge to fill a slot vacated by the retirement of G. David Miller. She’ll assume the seat after March 31.
Colorado Springs Police Officer Shane Reed was arrested on March 18 on charges of felony kidnapping, child abuse knowingly/recklessly causing injury, menacing and harassment. He’s been with the department since March 2018 and was placed on administrative leave.
The Manitou Incline started operating under summer hours on March 14. The trail is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hikers who make free online reservations (tinyurl.com/mvvv4zmw). Every half hour between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., up to 65 people can reserve a spot, 45 people between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 25 people from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hikers must show proof of reservation and parking to an attendant before hiking.