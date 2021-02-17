The Inasmuch Foundation has given $500,000 for the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center, named for the two Colorado College alumni. The center, which will be built adjacent to Ed Robson Arena, will house the student wellness center, health services and counseling, the bookstore and mail center, as well as an art studio, café and pub. Above: CC acting co-president Mike Edmonds (left), and CC trustee Bob Ross, CEO of Inasmuch Foundation, with Barbara Yalich.
The Pike and San Isabel national forests are planning prescribed burns for 300 acres in the Harris Park area of Park County this winter or early spring when weather and forest vegetation conditions allow.
Tips to Safe2Tell, a statewide program that allows kids to anonymously report threats to themselves or others, dropped in January by 58 percent compared to January 2020. The number of tips since school opened last fall similarly dropped. The declines were attributed to delayed school openings and distance learning.
Colorado Springs resident Klete Keller, a former Olympic gold medalist swimmer, was indicted Feb. 11 on seven charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson deployed Feb. 11 to Los Angeles where they will support a state-run, federally supported COVID-19 vaccination center.
Environmental advocacy organization Environment Colorado launched a campaign Feb. 12 calling for state and federal lawmakers to expand electric vehicle infrastructure on Colorado’s public lands. The state has made over 3,300 charging plugs available but few exist on public land.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has signed on to a resolution condemning threats against election officials, along with a bipartisan coalition of secretaries of state nationwide. “Leading up to and in the wake of the 2020 General Election, there has been a spate of threats directed specifically at state election officials throughout the United States,” reads a news release from Griswold’s office. “... The resolution outlines the many duties election workers serve in maintaining safe, secure elections in every state in the country.”
The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has officially launched its Story of Us online experience. The exhibit, available at mobile.cspmstoryofus.com, includes guided tours, interactive maps, “then and now” photos and more.