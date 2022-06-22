Chloe Brown and her son, Tennessee, dance to the music of Tiff Scott, who was performing during the Juneteenth celebration in America the Beautiful Park Saturday, June 18. The three-day celebration began Friday and drew hundreds to the park. Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in May a bill making Juneteenth a state holiday, and the federal holiday that officially became law last year was celebrated Monday, June 20. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of the country’s last Black slaves on June 19, 1865. Slavery was made illegal in the U.S. in 1862 with the Emancipation Proclamation, but slaves in Texas didn’t find out about their freedom until 2½ years later.
“Military-grade” explosives were found near the intersection of Bonfoy Avenue and St. Vrain Street last week. Colorado Springs Police Department said in a June 14 tweet that the Regional Explosives Unit secured the device and contacted Fort Carson’s 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, which transported it for disposal.
Nathan Halvorson was named CEO of the Colorado Springs Conservatory. He was formerly associate director of performing arts and director of the theater school at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
Matt Mayberry was honored with the American Association for State and Local History Award of Excellence for being “a transformative leader throughout his career.” Mayberry serves as director of the city-owned Pioneers Museum. He’s been with the museum since 1994.
Leave No Trace, a national nonprofit, named a group of 16 Springs parks and open space properties as a Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site, joining an elite group of 13 parks nationwide to earn this honor. Colorado Springs is the first municipal site to receive this designation. Find more information about Gold Standard Sites at lnt.org.
Steve Begay became the Springs’ new postmaster on June 16, the first Native American to hold the post, and the city’s 26th postmaster since the position was created in 1871.
Springs Parks Director Karen Palus was given $87,728 in severance pay and six months’ health care premiums to leave the city, records show. Palus signed the “Transition and Separation Agreement” May 24 and Deputy City Attorney Tracy Lessig signed it June 8. Palus made the public statement on her leaving in mid-May. Her last day was June 3.
A Colorado Department of Revenue audit found that during the state’s first year of regulated sports betting, 35 of the 39 licensed retail and internet sports betting operators held temporary licenses. The DOR doesn’t have an effective process to investigate operators with temporary licensure, causing concern the state may be losing tax revenue.