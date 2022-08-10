Are’an Burr, center, of Colorado Springs, with his mother Tiffany Burr and uncle Juan Gonzalez, celebrate Are’an’s becoming a fourth-class cadet and receiving his first shoulder board rank insignia on Aug. 5. Burr, along with fellow cadets making up the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2026, marched in unison onto Stillman Field at the Academy during the Acceptance Day Parade last week, which took place upon completion of basic training. More than 8,000 people applied to be part of the AFA’s Class of 2026 and only 1,071 were accepted. Of the new cadets, 301 are women, representing 28.5 percent of the incoming class. The academic year was slated to begin Aug. 8 but classes were delayed to Aug. 10 in order to resolve problems with COMPASS, the Academy’s new student information system.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Aug. 2 the state would receive $18 million from bankrupt opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. Weiser’s efforts are on track to obtain more than $520 million in legal settlements to support treatment, recovery, prevention and education programs in the state.
The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) recently received a $150,000 grant as part of the Outdoor Regional Partnerships grants. PPORA is a collaborative of outdoor businesses, nonprofits, government entities and individuals promoting the region’s natural and recreation assets through industry collaboration. PPORA has a presence in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties.
Data from the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey show that for the first time since 2015, e-cigarette use among high school students has dropped. Sixteen percent of highschoolers say they vape nicotine products, down from 26 percent in 2019. Also, high school students who use cigarettes declined to 3 percent from 6 percent, and use of any tobacco product fell to 17 percent from 29 percent.
Manitou Springs carved out $10,000 to offer incentives to homeowners and residents to take steps to save energy, including for insulation, air sealing, heat pumps, water heaters, high efficiency toilets and irrigation equipment.
Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Aug. 2 that Colorado will join a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force to “investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.”
A band of failed Republican primary election candidates lost again when recounts were conducted last week in El Paso County and statewide. The recounts were conducted at the request and expense of the losing candidates due to the wide margin by which they lost. The candidates, are generally viewed as hard-right conspiracy theorists.
The Manitou Springers vintage baseball team stepped back in time on Aug. 6 when they faced off with the Colorado Territorial All-stars at Roger Maestas Field in Manitou Springs. The game was played using 1864 baseball rules as well as players sporting uniforms from the era. The competitive game featured banged-up knees, scrapes and slides into bases, 19th-century style. Fans can catch another vintage game on Labor Day, Sept. 5, when the Camp Creek Cloud Busters battle it out with the Star Base Ball Club of Colorado Territory at Rock Ledge Ranch.