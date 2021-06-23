After canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19, the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast returned on June 16. Attendees enjoyed pancakes and eggs prepared by Fort Carson soldiers, while enjoying performances from the Flying W Wranglers and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers. The event culminated with the Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes departing on horseback, celebrating the start of rodeo season in the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado Springs-based Sachs Foundation was to announce 64 winners of $2.44 million in graduate (15) and undergraduate (49) scholarships on June 23, awarded to Black students in Colorado. According to the foundation, scholarships are based on academic merit, financial need and character of the applicant.
Mountain Metro Transit is seeking public comment through June 30 on proposed service changes. Once comments are considered, finalized changes will go into effect Sept. 26. Find the survey at tinyurl.com/mtmetro21.
El Paso County Code Enforcement will host a public meeting on Microsoft Teams at 1 p.m. June 30 to explain the enforcement process, including how to file a complaint. Go to tinyurl.com/epco-code30.
The Community Advancing Public Safety (CAPS) volunteer ambassador program will run through Aug. 15 in downtown and Old Colorado City. Ambassadors will assist shoppers and keep the areas “inviting and vibrant,” the city said in a release. Find more info at springscaps.org.
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. July 17 of its new Fountain facility, a joint effort of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and the city of Fountain. The facility is expected to include a healthy living center, multi-purpose rooms and child care.
The closure of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, from Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls, has been extended through June 28. The weekday closure was expected to end June 18 but crews need more time to complete parking improvements. Vehicles will not be allowed but trails will remain open for non-vehicular use. The road will open to vehicles on weekends.
El Paso County Parks has kicked off its free summer concert series, which runs through early September. The music starts at 6 p.m. in parks all over the county; find the lineup at elpasoco.com/concerts-in-the-park.