El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs joined the rest of the state in recognizing the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 with a moment of reflection on Friday, March 5. Additionally, city buildings displayed the color magenta, representing universal love, compassion and kindness, to commemorate the lives lost to this pandemic. Colorado has lost nearly 6,000 people, including 740 in El Paso County, to COVID-19.
Josh Carrier, a former Colorado Springs Police officer, lost a bid to have his 70-years-to-life sentence reconsidered. He was convicted of molesting boys at a Colorado Springs School District 11 school during the 2010-11 school year.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will rename its National Institute for Human Resilience for chief benefactor philanthropist Lyda Hill. It will become the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced March 4 that the newly created Colorado Unemployment Fraud Task Force will investigate and prosecute those who have used identity theft to defraud taxpayers through the unemployment insurance system.
The Manitou Springs Police Department received reports of scam phone calls allegedly coming from MSPD’s front desk line, 719-685-2567. The scammer has been telling residents that there is a warrant out for their arrest, then requesting payment because of the warrant. MSPD says that the department will never ask for payment over the phone.
For tax year 2021, El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker has waived all penalties and arbitrary assessments for all El Paso County businesses due to the ongoing pandemic. On March 8, the assessor’s office will resume in-person services at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, #2300.
El Paso County businesses certified by the state’s 5 Star Program can now increase capacity limits to meet Level Blue restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For such businesses to move from Level Yellow to Level Blue, the state needed to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate among those 70 years and older. This metric was achieved March 2.
El Paso County has activated an inbound call center to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors over age 70. Call 719-374-8313.