The city will install an aeration system in Prospect Lake this summer after battling blue-green algae, which put the lake off limits in 2019 and 2020. The system will cause water “turnover” to help prevent algae from forming. The aeration system requires that the city ban motorized activities in the lake starting May 1. “We believe and are hopeful that the new aeration system will help ensure safer water for recreating, a healthier habitat for wildlife, and improved aesthetics over the long-term,” parks official Kim King said in a release. The lake also will move to “swim at your own risk” this summer, meaning no lifeguards will patrol the area. Free public swimming will be available in front of the renovated Eni R. Jasperson Beach House, which reopened last year. Stand-up paddleboards will also be available to rent.
House Bill 22-1086, which would bar open carry of firearms within 100 feet of any polling place, central count location or drop box while an election or any related election administration activity is in progress, will be debated by the House on Feb. 22, after the Indy’s press time.
On Feb. 16, the state Title Board approved a title for Initiative No. 56, which would criminalize most abortions by making it illegal to “murder a child … at any time prior to, during, or after birth” with exceptions for when the mother’s or child’s health is in danger, the fetus is no longer living or the pregnancy is ectopic. After a title is set and if there aren’t any objections filed, supporters can circulate petitions requiring 124,632 signatures to place the measure on the November ballot.
On Feb. 17, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate died while in custody two days before. The male inmate was in the medical section when he became “unresponsive” and died after life-saving measures were used. The office didn’t identify the inmate.
The Air Force Academy saw an increase in sexual assaults in the 2020-21 year, reporting 52, the Department of Defense reported. The Military Academy reported 46, and the Naval Academy, 33. That compares to a total of 88 the previous year and 122 a year earlier, Colorado Public Radio and The Associated Press reported.
Pikes Peak Library District Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears resigned effective April 1 to accept the top job at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in New York. Teona Shainidze Krebs, chief public services officer and deputy chief librarian, will serve as interim chief.
Bill Otto, former interim police chief for Manitou Springs, has been hired as chief. He was the sole applicant for the job, which was posted internally. Otto also served more than two decades at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he began as a booking officer for the jail. He has also served as a patrol and school resource officer, detective, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and more.
Gov. Jared Polis created a buzz in Old Colorado City Feb. 17 when he made a pit stop at Jives Coffee Lounge during a four-day statewide tour marking the announcement of his reelection campaign. Polis talked about his management of the largest fires in the state’s history and the state’s handling of the pandemic. He also discussed other accomplishments such as lowering the price of insulin, providing free universal preschool and meeting renewable energy goals. He also fielded questions from the audience.