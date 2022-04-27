There was a “Day of Silence” rally Friday, April 22, on the front steps of City Hall in Downtown Colorado Springs. Members of the local LGBTQ community displayed signs, read poetry and showed a unified front to bring awareness to discrimination and harassment experienced by LGBTQ people in schools. The rally is part of an annual nationwide event and was sponsored locally by Inside Out Youth Services, an organization that supports LGBTQ youths in southern Colorado. The day to show solidarity was created in 1996 by two University of Virginia students.
Mayor John Suthers has endorsed Dr. Leon Kelly in his bid for re-election as El Paso County coroner in the June 28 GOP primary election race. Kelly faces far-right candidate Dr. Rae Ann Weber, an osteopath with no experience in forensic pathology.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers opened its new center on April 20 located at 111 E. Las Vegas St. The 5,000-square-foot facility provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to residents in the 80903 area, including those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
On Earth Day, April 22, Mountain Metro Transit unveil zero-emission, batter-powered buses planned for service this spring.
A public meeting to solicit feedback and ideas for rehabilitating the war memorial in Memorial Park will be held April 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in City Hall’s Academy Room, 107 North Nevada Ave. The meeting will be hosted by City Council president Tom Strand and Jacob Butterfield, a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services construction project specialist. Residents and media are invited to discuss plans to refurbish the main monument as well as the surrounding plaza and gardens.
Mayor John Suthers has endorsed Undersheriff Joe Roybal for the Republican nomination for El Paso County sheriff, calling him “the obvious choice.” The other GOP candidates have vowed to place their own authority over that of federal law enforcement.
Gov. Jared Polis announced April 25 that Coloradans who file their 2021 tax returns by May 31 will receive a $400 rebate by Sept. 15, the result of the state’s “strong economic performance” that’s “led to a record state surplus....”
Students at Mitchell High School disassembled old computers and other recyclable electronics at the new STEM facility on campus last Friday. The transition students are learning these skills as part of a partnership with Colorado Springs School District 11 and Blue Star Recycling. The training gives students additional special education services to prepare them for the post-graduation workforce in the expanding field of diversion waste management and e-waste recycling. D11 is looking for donations of old computers and hard drives for the program.