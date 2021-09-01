The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a kidnapping in Security on Aug. 25. According to Lt. James Vidmar, deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Sonic near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Main Street. Shortly after that incident, EPSO received reports of a woman with a bloody face running near Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, Steven Vigil, 33, and arrest him after a short vehicle pursuit. Vigil was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, child abuse and eluding.
Forbes named UCHealth as the No. 1 employer in Colorado, UCHealth said in a release. The magazine’s annual list of America’s Best Employers By State was based on a survey of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
U.S. Space Force received the Space Foundation’s Space Achievement Award during the 36th Space Symposium last week. “Gen. [John] Raymond and the other guardians have assembled the operations, procedures and all the pieces that go together in standing up a new military service in, really, under a year,” said Rich Cooper, vice president of communications and outreach for the Space Foundation. “That by itself is a Herculean achievement.”
The March dismissal of VDARE’s First Amendment lawsuit against the city for Mayor John Suthers urging proprietors not to invite such strident groups to meet here was upheld by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 23.
Platte Avenue was closed briefly last week after a vehicle struck the El Paso Street overpass on Aug. 26. Platte was closed from Wahsatch Avenue and Prospect Street, but was reopened on Aug. 27. El Paso Street remains closed for the foreseeable future.
Five Colorado Springs firefighters were dispatched to Louisiana to help in rescue and cleanup operations after Hurricane Ida struck over the weekend.
A bicyclist, 43-year-old Marckus Maxwell of Denver, was killed after being struck by an SUV at the intersection of East Saint Vrain Street and Iowa Avenue. The SUV had the right of way through the intersection. According to CSPD, there are no signs that impairment or excessive speed were factors in this crash. Maxwell is the 31st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the second bicyclist to be killed.
Ground was broken on Aug. 30 for Fire Station 23 located at Colorado Springs Fire Department’s headquarters on Printers Parkway.