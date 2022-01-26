COVID-19 continues to impact the Colorado Springs area, which has a positivity rate hovering just over the 30 percent mark. Local test facilities have seen an uptick in recent weeks, sometimes with dozens of drivers waiting in line to be tested. Medical teams helped drivers last week at a test site in The Citadel mall parking lot where a steady stream of vehicles pulled into the parking lot for testing. COVID-19 continues to be disruptive to area businesses, schools and events.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers reached an agreement last Friday, ending a 10-day strike in Colorado. Roughly 8,400 workers walked off the job on Jan. 12 as the union accused the Kroger-owned grocer of unfair labor practices, as well as making demands for higher wages and improved safety for employees.
After 45 years in business, beloved Downtown Mexican restaurant El Taco Rey (see p. 20) has announced via social media that it will close. Although a specific reason was not given, the restaurant’s longtime owner Rose Aguilar passed away last September at the age of 80. The single-story restaurant at 330 E. Colorado Ave. was locally famous for its tamales, enchiladas, avocado-pork burritos drenched in green chile, and of course, its tacos.
Fort Carson announced that five soldiers assigned to the Army World Class Athlete Program will compete in the Winter Olympic Games in February in Beijing. Spcs. Jasper Good of Steamboat Springs and Benjamin Loomis, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will compete in the Nordic Combined Ski event. Spcs. Frank Del Duca, of Bethel, Maine, and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, of Powhatan, Virginia, are on the Bobsled Team, and Sgt. Emily Sweeney of Connecticut, made the Luge Team.
Colorado was one of 21 states ranked as “working toward innovative equality,” the highest category by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which works for LGBTQ rights, and the Equality Federation Institute.
While visiting Colorado Springs on Jan. 19, Gov. Jared Polis called for keeping the cost of driver’s licenses in check at $30, lower than the $40 average cost across the nation. It’s part of the governor’s Fee Reduction Package.
Adrienne Mansanares was named CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains by its board of directors on Jan. 14, following the retirement announcement of longtime CEO Vicki Cowart.
Three large sandstone rocks bearing the Garden of the Gods name will be relocated to provide safer access to visitors wanting to take photos of the sign. Thousands of people each year pull over to the side of the road to grab an image with the giant slabs of rock. Crews had begun exploratory work around the concrete foundation where there was evidence of weathering and other damage. An exact date for the relocation has yet to be determined. The sign has been in the old location since 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.