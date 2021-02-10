The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at The Reserve apartment complex near the intersection of Monterey Road and Carmel Drive. The CSFD Twitter account reported that smoke was coming from the back of the apartments, and then later tweeted, “CSFD was able to contain the fire to the main hallway of a multi-family apartment complex. No civilians or firefighters were injured.”
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is offering mail-in sexually transmitted infection testing throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Screening kits for gonorrhea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis will be mailed directly to eligible patients. Call 1-800-230-7526 or visit pprm.org for more information.
The city of Colorado Springs will receive a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts for a public art project in Panorama Park. This is one of 16 Colorado projects awarded funding during the first nationwide round of grants this year.
Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department began implementing nightly after-hour gate closures 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The gates at the park’s main entrance off Highway 24 restrict vehicle access while the park is closed.
Public interest advocacy group CoPIRG has given Colorado a D+ for its lack of COVID-19 testing. According to a Brown University School of Public Health model, Colorado has to do 50 percent more testing than it’s doing now to keep up with the most efficient states and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
El Paso County residents who want a COVID-19 vaccination may call the Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 helpline for information about immunizations and where to find the nearest provider. The helpline is free and confidential, with trained specialists taking calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in El Paso and 11 other counties.
Qualified businesses can now apply through the Colorado Department of Public Health 5 Star Program to increase capacity limits. The program “rewards businesses that implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders,” according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. At El Paso County’s current level, 5 Star businesses may only adhere to lower restrictions when 70 percent of county residents age 70 and older have been vaccinated. Find more information here.
El Paso County received 12,900 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, following what the county called “inequities” in vaccine distribution across the state. Last week, the county claimed it had not received enough doses compared to Pueblo and Denver counties, while a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis’ office stated that El Paso County already had 10,000 vaccine doses sitting on shelves. The county claims this information was inaccurate, saying in a news release: “Get us the vaccine and we will get it done.”