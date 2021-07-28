Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 28-year-old Nile hippo Zambezi, gave birth on July 20 to her first baby, and the first hippo born at the zoo in 32 years. The pair’s building will be open to guests unless the mom and baby “need more quiet time,” zoo officials said, in which case the area will be temporarily closed. The Nile hippo is vulnerable to extinction in the wild. The zoo will make plans to name the baby after its 1-month birthday, and its sex likely won’t be known for some time.
David Simpich announced July 21 the Simpich Theatre, doll shop, museum and art gallery will close in coming months, citing a “very challenging” 2018 and 2019, followed by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic that “forced our hand.” It had operated for over 12 years on the Westside.
Union Printers Home, a 130-year-old complex on 26 acres at 101 S. Union Blvd., has been acquired by a group of investors that includes philanthropist Kathy Loo, her brother, James Loo, O’Neil Group and All Pro Capital, The Gazette reported. Most recently, it served as a nursing home but closed last year. The investors say they’ll preserve it as “a community asset.”
Colorado ranks third in the United States for bicycle commuters, behind Oregon and Montana, according to thebikeadviser.com. Denver ranks 10th among large cities.
Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station replaced Air Force with Space Force in their names on July 26 to better reflect their role in the U.S. Space Force, the Peterson-Schriever Garrison said in a release.
A new study by researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and the Air Force Academy found that citizens mirror angry emotions of politicians, which could drive them to the polls. But they also found potential for that anger to turn into rage and violence.
Colorado Springs Police Department has launched PLAY COS, supplying officers with footballs, soccer balls and basketballs to hand out while on duty in an effort to improve their relationship with the community.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College announced on July 22 that Pirronne Yousefzadeh, a director, writer and educator, has been hired as artistic director of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company effective Dec. 1. She most recently served as associate artistic director and director of engagement at Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York.