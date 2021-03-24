Mayor John Suthers, dressed as city founder William Jackson Palmer, joined other community leaders at the Rock Ledge Ranch Orchard House March 18 to announce events, activity demonstrations and city-wide contests to be held in honor of Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial.
Woodland Park School District board of education has appointed Dr. Mathew Neal as superintendent. Neal most recently served as superintendent of American Creativity Academy in Hawalli, Kuwait.
Register at gacppp.com to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event Saturday, April 24. Volunteers can choose from 20 sites to clean parks, trails and waterways.
Old Colorado City’s popular Territory Days festival has been canceled for the second year in a row, due to continued concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to return Memorial Day weekend 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs has created an education resource guide designed to engage youths in commemoration of the city of Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial. Local schools, educators and groups are invited to use the guide for free. Download here: ColoradoSprings.gov/COS150.
Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced the launch of the Colorado Springs Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar. The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners. Co-op members will “learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality,” according to a news release. Learn more at solarunitedneighbors.org/coloradosprings.
The state of Colorado has moved into vaccination phase 1B.4, which includes anyone over the age of 50. See other eligibility requirements and more information at tinyurl.com/COVaccineInfo.
A judge ruled that Boulder cannot enforce its ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in the city because, under state law, local governments cannot prohibit the possession or sale of firearms, The Denver Post reported. The city of Boulder may appeal the ruling in the state Supreme Court, which could have an impact on other municipalities in Colorado.