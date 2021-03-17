The Colorado College Board of Trustees recently approved the naming of an entrance and study lounge in the Charles L. Tutt Library in honor of former President Jill Tiefenthaler. The library’s east entrance (pictured) will be named the Tiefenthaler Entryway, and the large study area next to Susie B’s café on the library’s third floor will be called the Tiefenthaler Study Lounge.
Colorado State Forest Service is selling “affordable” seedling trees, grown in its nursery, to southeast Colorado residents. Ordering deadline is March 30. Download the order form at csfs.colostate.edu/southeast.
County Judge Laura Norris Findorff was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a 4th Judicial District Court judgeship to replace Robert Lowrey, who retired. She takes office April 1.
Colorado Democratic legislative aides and campaign workers launched the Political Workers Guild, affiliated with CWA Local 37074, drawing praise from Democratic state lawmakers.
The Colorado Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announced March 11 that Rep. Brianna Titone, D-HD27, Colorado’s first openly trans lawmaker, would succeed Rep. Alex Valdez as the new Caucus Chair.
The El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department released its first draft of its El Paso County Master Plan, “which is proposed to help guide growth and development [in] the County over the next 10 to 20 years,” said the department’s executive director, Craig Dossey, in a news release. Public comment will be accepted through April 9. View the plan at elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com.
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC soccer team announced that their first match at the new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs will be April 24 — a friendly against Orange County SC. See more and get tickets at switchbacksfc.com.
Gov. Jared Polis and Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, announced the establishment of a Water Equity Task Force to better understand existing equity, diversity and inclusivity challenges in Colorado water issues and inform the Colorado Water Plan. The task force will be managed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board. See more at engagecwcb.org.
A snowstorm March 13-14 hit Colorado hard. More than 27 inches were recorded at Denver International Airport, and five other locations received at least 3 feet of snow.