A Javelin missile is launched from the top of an M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during a live test fire exercise at a Fort Carson training range last week. The missile struck its intended target within seconds. The Javelin uses an automatic infrared guidance system that allows the missile to strike its target from an estimated range of 2,500 meters. Soldiers with Fort Carson’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team test-fired 12 of the missiles during the training exercise. The United States has supplied Ukraine with thousands of the anti-tank weapons, which have been used to help repel the more than 2-month-old Russian invasion. The Javelin has become an iconic symbol of the largest conflict in the region since World War II.
Mayor John Suthers announced on May 2 the expansion of a pilot project that last year provided free youth sports registrations. Created by Olympic City USA, the program will benefit thousands of kids in certain age divisions of soccer, T-ball, baseball and softball due to grants from the Daniels Fund, Dakota Foundation, Boeing, the Chapman Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Comcast, Gazette Charities Foundation and the Schuck Foundation.
His name isn’t Captain Kirk, but Air Force Col. Luke Sauter became the first Space Force permanent professor at the Air Force Academy on April 29. Sauter is head of the astronautics department.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is offering free property assessments for wildfire vulnerability. Request an analysis by calling 719-685-1444.
The North Slope Recreation Area on Pikes Peak Highway opened May 1, including the North and South Catamount reservoirs. Crystal Reservoir remains closed to boating and fishing as it undergoes maintenance and repair through the summer.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, a U.S. Military Academy grad, will be the Air Force Academy’s commencement speaker May 25 at Falcon Stadium.
Ninety-five wild horses have died from an unknown illness at a Bureau of Land Management facility in Cañon City. The horses began dying in late April. Veterinarians conducting tests now suspect an equine influenza. The BLM facility is currently under quarantine, and no horses are allowed to leave Cañon City until they are determined to be disease-free. The holding site contains over 2,500 wild horses rounded up from nearby rangelands — a practice some animal advocates condemn, claiming the sites often have poor living conditions.
Stratmoor Hills Water District has finished construction of a new water treatment plant, with assistance from the Air Force, that removes PFOS and PFOA, known as forever chemicals.
The Death Star from Star Wars ominously floats in the Northrop Grumman Science Center inside the Space Foundation Discovery Center. The nonprofit hosted a “May the Fourth Day: The Science of Star Wars” event last weekend to celebrate the beloved movie franchise. In addition to the large floating Death Star, diehard fans could also participate in a lightsaber workshop, spend time with the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers or fly the Kessel Run. May the Fourth be with you.