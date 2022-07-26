Jessica Laney basks in the glow of rainbow colors Downtown on July 22 during the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street. Laney and others with the Pikes Peak Pride Event Committee carefully filled in the gaps of the crosswalk with colorful strips to kick off Pikes Peak Pride, which returned after a two-year absence due to COVID. The event took place last weekend and included booths, art activities and a parade on Sunday.
The long-awaited Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road, which represents the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history, will open Aug. 20. The $8.5 million project offers a splashpad, universally accessible playground, bike park with three courses, a youth area with skateable features, a custom-designed climbing boulder and more.
The Colorado Lottery was awarded the Level 4 Responsible Gaming Certification from the World Lottery Association, one of only a handful to receive the highest award nationwide.
Westside CARES and OCC Trash Fairies will team up to engage volunteers in cleaning up the Fountain Creek bed from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30. Volunteers will meet at Vermijo Park, 2601 W. Vermijo Ave.
Ride free during Mountain Metro Transit’s August fare-free program that’s part of its Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, MMT is joining other Colorado public transit agencies in offering zero fares on all bus and ADA paratransit services during the month of August.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988, a number being used in Colorado and nationwide to provide counseling for those experiencing mental health-related distress. In Colorado, those in need can also text TALK to 38255.
A House bill that would assure same-sex marriage rights on the federal level won approval on July 19 by a vote of 267 to 157, with about three quarters of Republican members voting “no.” Among those were Colorado Republican Reps. Doug Lamborn, Ken Buck and Lauren Boebert. The state’s four
Democratic Congress members — Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter — supported the bill.
Pikes Peak Library District is eying the Nov. 8 ballot for a possible tax increase question. The district hasn’t had a tax increase in 36 years.
Omo, a Nile hippopotamus at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, snacks on a watermelon “cake” with his mother Zambezi at the Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit in celebration of his first birthday. Omo was born on July 20, 2021,and is the first hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years. A large crowd of Omo fans gathered around the exhibit to watch him devour his treat and chase peacocks while the crowd sang the “Happy Birthday” song to the young hippo.