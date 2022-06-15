Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (second from left) and U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd J. Austin III (second from right) toured Peterson Space Force Base last week. The tour included a visit to NORAD and the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. While in southern Colorado, Trudeau talked about the importance of the partnership between Canada and the United States. Following his visit to Colorado Springs, Trudeau travelled to California for the Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden.
Colorado Department of Transportation announced bridge maintenance projects running from June to September on Interstate 25 at South Tejon Street and South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Highway 16 at Highway 85 near Fountain and Highway 24 over 31st Street.
Colorado Springs, known as Olympic City USA, will host the World Jump Rope Championships in July 2023, according to the International Jump Rope Union. The event is expected to draw 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials from more than 30 countries.
Silver Key Senior Services and Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance of Monument announced they’ve merged. The new Silver Key at Tri-Lakes Senior Center will operate under Silver Key at the west campus of Lewis-Palmer High School, where it’s held events since 2006, but move to the Grace Best Education Center, another District 38 building, this summer. Governance will transition to the Silver Key board of directors with input from an appointed advisory board.
The Scribe student newspaper at UCCS announced it was discontinuing its print edition starting in the fall but would still publish online.
A female inmate in the El Paso County jail died on June 9 after being found unresponsive in her cell. Her name will be released after next of kin is notified. She is the 12th person to die in the jail since January 2020.
The Colorado Avalanche are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the Avs’ first Stanley Cup Final since 2001. Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Colorado Springs has settled a K9 officer bite case for $190,000. In March 2021, police were called to a domestic disturbance, where they found Christopher Correll hiding under a vehicle, KRDO reports. Police K9 Odin took Correll to the ground, biting his legs. Correll was taken to the hospital and his lawyer said the injuries were severe and required weeks of treatment. The settlement was approved in May by City Council on a 6-1 vote.
The Air Force Academy released a redesign of its Falcon logo. The new logo was a collaboration between current cadets and alumni and carries symbolic meaning — the tips of the wing on the right representing the architecture of Cadet Chapel, and the Polaris Star at the heart of the falcon, which alludes to Space Force’s Delta Symbol and a guiding moral compass representing leadership and strength of character.