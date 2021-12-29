122921_DigitalCrop.jpg

We are in that gooey post-Christmas/pre-New Year interlude. A time to unwind, reflect — and catch up on our sleep. Also the time to catch up on our holiday Instagram posts: “There’s snow place like home.” “Recovering Catholic.” “Drunk Catholic.” “Burned a lot of bridges today.” “Family reunion, a test of intestinal fortitude.”

In any case, here we are: vaxxed (hopefully), boosted (again, hopefully) and eager for the festivities that welcome us to the winter months ahead. In the spirit of the season, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cold-weather books, games and running trails; public firepits; ice-fishing advice; midnight snack ideas (many of which coincidentally also work for a nuclear fallout shelter pantry); a must-try hot toddy recipe (William Faulkner’s dad’s go-to); and much, much more.

Keep warm ... and we’ll see you in 2022!

+2
Pappy’s Hot Toddy

Pappy’s Hot Toddy

According to Goodness Gracious Cookbook, this is the recipe that Nobel Prize-winner William …

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.