This time is different,” says Anthony Carlson, campaign manager of Your Choice Colorado Springs, speaking on the new petition to legalize recreational marijuana in the city.
“We’re actually putting this into the hands of the people of Colorado Springs through the petition process and gathering signatures. This is the first time that approach has been taken — and what we’re finding through our signature collection effort so far, is that people are more than enthusiastic to sign the petition,” Carlson says. “We’re beating all of our benchmarks and goals we set for ourselves for getting this onto the ballot.”
Recreational marijuana may have been legal in Colorado since 2012, but it’s currently still illegal for Colorado Springs dispensaries to sell it — driving recreational users to dispensaries in Manitou Springs and Pueblo, where they then spend their (taxable) dollars.
“There is public support. … This is a community that supports recreational marijuana sales, and ensuring we have access to the tax revenue we are losing,” Carlson says. “We lose about $15 million a year to Pueblo, Manitou Springs and Denver.” Your Choice Colorado Springs estimates the city has missed out on roughly $150 million in tax revenue since 2012 due to the ban. Only medical marijuana for approved and registered patients can be legally sold at dispensaries within the city limits.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has been a longtime opponent of recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city and has been outspoken in the past about his opposition, partly due to concerns over the lack of a THC limit for the state. Anti-cannabis advocacy groups are also alarmed. Luke Niforatos, the executive vice president at Smart Approach to Marijuana (SAM) responded via email regarding the proposed ballot measure.
“We oppose the ballot measure to allow Big Marijuana stores in Colorado Springs. ... These stores are associated with increases in crime and have an impact on the perceptions of youth [sic] living in those communities,” Niforatos writes.
Carlson says that City Council has never been supportive of recreational marijuana sales, and its policy is out of step with what residents want.
“Amendment 64 passed in Colorado Springs by over 3,000 votes. Ten years ago,” Carlson adds. According to Carlson, the key difference in the current push for recreational marijuana is that this one won’t rely on City Council using its legislative authority to refer the issue to the ballot.
“We anticipate we’re not going to have any challenges getting the required signatures and getting this thing on the ballot,” Carlson says.
In order to get the measure on the ballot, Your Choice Colorado Springs will need to get 19,345 signatures for their petition by June 20. If it passes, new dispensaries won’t open — only the existing medical dispensaries in the city would be allowed to sell recreational marijuana. The 120 medical marijuana dispensaries now operating in the Springs could become recreational dispensaries as well. A 5 percent tax would be imposed on any recreational sales in the city, but it remains unclear what other taxes could potentially be added.
“The important thing is, if you want to see this on the ballot, make sure you register to vote in Colorado Springs,” Carlson says. “And next time you see a petition or circulator, make sure to pause for a moment and sign the petition.”