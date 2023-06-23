A book in Academy School District 20 libraries tells of a prostitute who “lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses,” who “longed for the lewdness of your youth, when . . . [her] bosom was caressed and [her] young breasts fondled.”
Yet, libraries throughout D20 allow children of all ages access to the book, while at the same time agreeing to remove books that deal with LGBTQ issues.
Thus, a resident has raised the issue, which led the Freedom From Religion Foundation to ask D20 to remove the book containing the lewd descriptions, and that book is the Bible.
Read about D20's banning of books in May by the Colorado Times Recorder that ran in the Indy.
That D20 action to ban the books led Rob Rogers — an Air Force veteran, data scientist and business executive who backs strengthening separation of church and state — to write to District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory on June 5.
In his letter, he states, "This action sets a precedent within the district for the removal of explicit content from our libraries. The removal was handled with swift and concise action within a specified timeline. Upon further review of our library inventories, I have noted the presence of a number of religious texts that contain explicit content of a similar nature."
Rogers, who ran as a Democrat against Republican Rose Pugliese in State House District 14 last year and lost, then lists eight schools that have the Bible on its shelves and quotes extensively from material that's either sexually explicit or contains violence.
"It is essential that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students above all," he wrote. "The explicit nature of certain passages in the Bible, as I have outlined in this document, can be disconcerting and inappropriate for young minds. It is crucial to remember that our main focus, as emphasized frequently by the Board President and members of Advocates for D20 Kids, should be to ensure an environment that facilitates optimal academic achievement. Potential inconveniences to extracurricular clubs must not supersede the imperative to shield our students from potentially harmful content."
Read his letter here:
Rogers, who spoke at an FFRF event in March, tells the Indy by phone, "I don't want to see any books banned. But at the same time, the request is not ironic or tongue-in-cheek. I do have a concern because the standards they're using are completely subjective and subject to the viewpoint of a handful of individuals and that's not sustainable long term. If every individual viewpoint has to be considered like that, would we have any books in the library?"
His letter and that of FFRF, he says, sheds light on the double standard at work in the district.
He says his records request for correspondence between the residents who successfully got books pulled from D20 library shelves revealed D20's "quick and friendly" acquiescence to those requests whereas, "With mine, I've gotten no response at all."
Rogers is a resident in the district; his daughter attends a D20 high school.
"They need to come up with an objective way to evaluate books for removal or stop altogether," he says, noting he hopes the issue doesn't lead to a lawsuit.
However, he says, "This is a very serious about the double standard. I'm experiencing viewpoint discrimination right now" as well as religious discrimination.
To further bolster Rogers' case, FFRF staff attorney Christopher Line's June 22 letter goes on to say, "The bible [sic] historically is doubtless the single-most weaponized piece of writing on the planet, responsible for unjust wars, genocide, anti-semitism, violent extremism, subjugation of women and pervasive racism. Throughout the Crusades, the Inquisition, the witch hunts, chattel slavery, the Holocaust, and the history of homophobia, the bible [sic] looms large. As Born Again Skeptic’s Guide to the Bible author Ruth Hurmence Green eloquently put it, “There was a time when religion ruled the world. It is known as the Dark Ages.”
The letter further cites violence contained in the Bible, including when a future husband purchases a wife by killing 200 of her fathers’ enemies, mutilating their corpses, and bringing back their foreskins as a dowry.
Another "sordid and preposterous [Bible] story ... recounts the exploits of two daughters who, having just witnessed a genocide and the murder of their mother by a pyromaniacal god, supposedly got their father drunk and seduced him in order to bear his children."
Other examples:
• Books of the Bible mention sperm, sexual intercourse, menstruation, homosexuality, bestiality, adultery and prostitution.
• One book depicts a holy man impaling a woman through her belly and describes in detail how to steal and rape virgins as war booty.
• Another book tells how a woman has her hand cut off for touching a man’s penis.
Read the FFRF letter:
"Because the District has established a standard for inappropriate content that clearly encompasses the sexually explicit materials contained in the bible [sic]," Line writes, "so long as you plan to ban other books, and the books you have already banned remain unavailable, you must be even-handed about your purge and immediately remove the bible [sic] as well.
"If you find that the vast amount of sexually explicit material in the bible [sic] does not warrant its removal from district schools, then this same lower standard must be applied to all books with similar content," Line writes.
We've asked District 20 for a comment on the FFRF letter and will update when we hear something.