On Jan. 20, a coalition of left-leaning political groups, including the Denver Communists, the Denver Anti-Fascist League, the Front Range Mutual Aid Network and others led a march from Cheeseman Park to the State Capitol building for a “No Honeymoon for Biden” rally. The march was both in response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
A joint statement from the groups read in part, “There is no difference between the ideology of the Klan or Nazi party and the creeps who call to restore the greatness of so-called America. Although the big bad Orange Man lost his throne, the politics and fascist rhetoric have not evaporated. With Jim Crow Joe’s win, another sexual predator, racist, and imperialist is now roaming the halls of power.”
After arriving at the Capitol, the crowd of approximately 75 people set fire to American flags and listened to speakers who addressed topics from police violence and the deaths of Paul Castaway, De’Von Bailey, Jesse Cedillo and Elijah McClain, to the need for action regarding immigrant children being held in ICE detention centers. At 2 p.m. protesters listened to musical performances and speakers.