Neighbors in the Skyway area wondered what was going on in early March when heavy equipment pulled in and started digging.
Neighborhood leader Leigh Westin nosed around and discovered the owner of the rental house at 1202 Morning Star Drive planned to build what she viewed as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) next to the existing home and rent them both.
That’s not allowed under the city’s ADU ordinance. While designed to increase affordable housing, the ordinance, in Westin’s view, will more likely help developers create greater density in neighborhoods, undermining surrounding property values.
After Westin called attention to the matter, the city helped the owner revamp the plans as an accessory family suite (AFS), which has different rules for development.
But Westin and others are unappeased. They remain suspicious that the new structure will simply be an additional rental on the property, as the original house, built in 1956, has been for several years.
“We have single-family houses that are now going to be R-2, multifamily [zoning],” Westin says. “Right now, it’s a developer’s world.”
The dispute on Morning Star raises questions about how the city polices ADUs and whether the ADU and AFS ordinances accomplish City Council’s goal to foster more affordable housing.
Effective July 6, 2020, City Council adopted ordinances allowing AFSs and ADUs in areas zoned for single-family homes.
The AFS ordinance defines an accessory family suite as a unit within a main residence that has interior access to the main home, as well as separate exterior access. Except where prohibited by homeowners’ associations, they’re permitted in all zone districts. An AFS can have its own appliances, such as a stove, and the ordinance requires that the property be occupied by one family, which city code defines as “a group of not more than five persons” who need not be related by blood. The unit also must have an additional off-street parking space, and the floor area can’t exceed 50 percent of the main home’s space.
The ADU ordinance allows property owners to build attached units that don’t necessarily have inside access to the main home but share a wall. Such ADUs can be occupied by a separate household, except where barred by homeowners’ associations. Property owners are allowed to add an attached ADU only after obtaining a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission, a process that requires neighbors to be notified if they want to appeal. The owner must live on the property, unless a waiver for hardship is obtained from the city. The same parking requirement applies.
The owner of 1202 Morning Star, Lee Frahm, was able to gain approval from the city to start building what the city now calls an AFS, though the plans first showed it was not attached to the primary house, Westin says.
When neighbors raised questions, the city switched course and worked with the owner to reshape the construction plans.
The planner who approved the ADU is no longer with the city, according to an email sent to the neighborhood by city principal planner Gabe Sevigny, who noted, “The initial approval was incorrect.”
City spokesperson Kim Melchor says via email, “The error was that the approved Accessory Family Suite DID NOT meet the design standards per City Code [for an AFS].”
Westin, a Skyway Association board member, is a self-described “snoop” who’s taught herself to navigate construction plans, permitting and other aspects of development.
Sitting on her deck on a recent sunny day, she rolled out a pile of paper and computer files showing evidence of her contacts with Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, city code enforcement and city planners in her quest to understand how the unit matched up with city ordinances.
She and her neighbors doubted the new construction qualified as an ADU — for example, the new structure’s plans showed a separate front door from the main house while the ordinance doesn’t allow one.
After they contacted the city, within days, on March 11, the city stopped the project, though construction has since resumed after Frahm got permission to revamp the addition under AFS rules.
But Westin and others note that while the ordinance requires the new structure to be “compatible” in design and exterior with the existing house, the city is allowing Frahm to stucco the exterior of the AFS rather than lay brick to match the existing one.
As Planning Director Peter Wysocki told Westin via an April 13 email, “... the exterior brick of the existing house has weathered for about 50 years and matching the brick on the addition is impossible....”
He also noted that Frahm filed the required affidavit restricting occupancy on the property to one “family” as defined by city code.
The Indy asked Frahm what his plans are for the two homes. “I may live in one,” he said, before adding, “I’m really not interested in talking to you.”
David Felder, who rents 1202 Morning Star, says he had planned to eventually buy a house elsewhere and move out, but the new construction has “expedited” his move. “We don’t want to live next to a stranger,” he says. “It’s not what we signed up for.
Westin and others question how the city enforces what’s getting built under the ordinances and if they increase affordable housing units.
Melchor says in an email that staff has been trained in the new measures, and “worked to ensure the [Morning Star] site now meets current code requirements.”
But the city was unable to provide how many ADUs and AFSs were added in 2020, citing complications in how building permits are reported. So far this year, though, Melchor reports, the city has received applications for 10 AFSs and three ADUs.
Council President Richard Skorman, who backed the ordinances, says every little bit helps in a housing market where, currently, only 95 homes below $600,000 are listed for sale.
Jill Gaebler, also an ADU and AFS advocate, notes in an email that data proves multifamily housing doesn’t decrease property values, “so the neighbors should rest assured that their property values are only increasing and they too have the private property rights to modify their homes to provide a stable home for family or friends.”
Westin contends the ordinances simply allow landlords to double their rent income at the expense of neighbors who face more noise, traffic and other high-density impacts.
Rebecca George, who lives immediately east of the project, tells the Indy, “We’ve had a beautiful view [to the west] for 64 years. Now we’re going to be looking at a garage.”
Noting Frahm’s new unit sits 4 feet from her property line, she says, “It’s heartbreaking for us.”