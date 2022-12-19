A pair of Air Force Academy cadets will study abroad following their graduation next summer. Both have earned post-graduate scholarships to study in the United Kingdom, the Academy recently announced.
Cadet 1st Class Kyrolos Georgey, was selected to receive a Marshall Scholarship, a fully funded postgraduate educational program, while Cadet 1st Class James Landy has been selected for a Rhodes Scholarship. Both are members of the Academy's Class of 2023.
Georgey is the Academy's 23rd Marshall scholar.
Marshall scholarships were created in 1953 as a means for the British government to foster Anglo-American relations following World War II. The scholarship program is named after the Marshall Plan, a European economic recovery endeavor developed by former Secretary of State George Marshall in 1947. As part of that plan, Marshall proposed that the U.S. provide economic assistance to restore the economic infrastructure of postwar Europe.
The scholarship essentially allows Georgey to study at the UK education institution of his choosing.
“Kyrolos Georgey is an absolutely extraordinary cadet and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous ambassador for our institution as a Marshall Scholar,” said Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, U.S. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty in a news release issued by the Academy. “His successes at the Academy and ultimately this award are a testament not only to his ability and character, but also reflect great honor upon the many members of USAFA’s faculty and staff who have invested in him, provided mentorship, and cheered him on from success to success.”
A native of Egypt, Georgey immigrated to the U.S. after being inspired by the Arab Spring pro-democracy protests of 2011. His studies at the academy have included stints at Oxford University, where he conducted hypersonics research. He’s also studied Russian at Daugavpils University, Latvia; and is currently completing hypersonics research in Southeast Asia where he has served since October.
While at the Academy and on overseas research projects, the senior cadet has excelled in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, according to the release.
“First and foremost, I’d like to express gratitude to my nation as a whole and to my parents who helped me come to the United States,” said Georgey. “The distinguished quality of the American people is their over-abundance of generosity, which overflows beyond the borders of American society. That is the motivation behind my service. Next, I would like to thank my Academy professors and mentors, without whom this tremendous accomplishment would not be possible. The Academy has provided me with the opportunity to become a member of the international community, working to enhance the social fabric between democracies as a future military officer. As a public servant and a future custodian of the nation’s military arsenal, I will concentrate my efforts to ensure the perpetuation of our democratic institutions.”
Marshall Scholars have options to study at primary and partnering universities and colleges throughout Great Britain. Georgey, an Academy aeronautical engineering major with a Russian minor, hopes to attend Oxford University pursuing a research-focused master's of science in engineering. After completing his studies abroad, he will begin U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot training.
As a Rhodes Scholar, Landy will participate in the oldest international fellowship program in the world. Only 32 U.S. students are selected each year. Rhodes scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements, but for their character, their potential leadership and commitment to others.
The Academy’s 43rd Rhodes Scholar, Landy is a political science and foreign area studies major who plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy in international relations. The Washington, D.C., native hopes to serve as an intelligence officer following his time at Oxford.
“Joining the incredible group of 2023 Rhodes Scholars from around the world is so exciting to me because I know that they will never cease to challenge, motivate, and inspire me,” said Landy. “This moment means so much because it marks the culmination of all of the time and energy that my mentors, professors, friends, and family have generously poured into my undergraduate experience.”
An Academy spokesperson said the pair will depart for the UK sometime after their June 1 graduation and commissioning ceremony.