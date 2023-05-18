The Air Force Academy's Class of 2023 graduation will take place on June 1, with President Joe Biden delivering the commencement address.
The Academy announced that 3,000 free tickets will be available starting next week, at the following locations:
• Monday, May 22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Center and Visitor Center, 166 Second St. in Monument.
• Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC office, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 430. Tickets will be distributed outside the west doors.
A maximum of four tickets will be available to each adult on a first-come, first-served basis, the Academy said in a release. Tickets cannot be mailed and there is no will-call at the stadium. Lost tickets cannot be replaced. In the event graduation ceremonies relocate indoors for any reason, these publicly-held tickets will not be honored.
The June 1 ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., and Falcon Stadium gates open at 6:30 a.m. Officials encourage those attending to arrive early due to increased security. No entry is allowed after the event begins.
The ceremony will be live-streamed. Go to this site for updates. We'll provide more graduation details and updates as we get them.