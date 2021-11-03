‘Thanks to The Justice Center, I am being reunited with my kids after over a year!” is just one testimonial that speaks to the nonprofit’s profound impact on the lives of Pikes Peak area residents.
The Justice Center, which serves around 3,000 people annually, offers clinics, free and reduced-cost legal services, and educational resources. This year, The Justice Center introduced a series of free educational videos covering a range of issues, from housing to immigration to how to present your case in court.
The center was conceived in 2004 by three judges who recognized the community’s need for civil pro bono assistance. Later, it merged with the Pikes Peak Pro Bono Project to officially form The Justice Center, a charitable subsidiary of the El Paso County Bar Association. Because their funding comes from private foundations (not federal funding) and all attorneys work on a volunteer basis, the center has more flexibility in the types of cases they can pursue and the clients they can serve. It’s one full-time employee — Executive Director Britt Kwan — one part-time employee, a board of directors and around 100 committed volunteers who are the driving force behind The Justice Center.
Deborah Hamilton, a strategic services librarian and chair of The Justice Center, says many people come to Penrose Library looking for legal advice or representation. “Something I didn’t realize until I started my work in this position at the library was the large amount of self-represented litigants that the court system sees,” she says.
“In criminal cases, you have the right to an attorney if you can’t afford one, but there’s no protection like that for civil cases.” According to Hamilton, in around half of all civil cases, at least one party represents themselves. In domestic cases, this rises to about 75 percent; and oftentimes, both sides will be unrepresented. “And then, when you start looking at things like housing cases, eviction cases,” says Hamilton, “almost 90 percent of defendants are unrepresented.”
Donations support the center’s programs — which can help families keep their housing, spouses escape abusive relationships, and parents reunite with their kids. Funds also cover costs volunteer attorneys incur: filing fees, interpretation costs and expert witness testimonies. (“It helps to make it easier for the volunteers to say ‘yes’ to taking a case,” says Hamilton.)
At the end of the day, says Hamilton, making justice services accessible benefits everyone. Preparation and representation make the court system not only more efficient, but more equitable: “[I]f we can get our courts to run more efficiently, especially now as they’re dealing with these huge backlogs due to the pandemic, I think that’s in everybody’s best interest.
To kind of get the wheels of justice rolling again and to also give people a better outcome in the justice system — because there is quite a divide, I think, between the outcomes of people who have representation and who don’t. And so, if you want the system to be working as equitably as it can, it’s in everybody’s interest to support legal services.”